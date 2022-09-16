(Bloomberg) -- One of Britain’s biggest suppliers of carbon dioxide halted output at a plant in England, further reducing local supplies of the gas vital for production of food from pork chops to fizzy drinks.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stopped ammonia production at its Billingham factory in northeast England earlier this week, the company said. It warned in August of the temporary outage, which it blamed on soaring natural gas prices. The fertilizer plant produces CO2 as a byproduct, and had supplied 42% of the UK market.

As well as putting the bubbles in soft drinks and beer, carbon dioxide is used to stun animals for slaughter and in packaging that extends the shelf life of food. The UK market has worked to diversify its CO2 supplies since 2021, when a CF production stoppage sparked chaos in the supply chain.

UK food and drink manufacturers now depend on imports, Kate Halliwell, chief scientific officer for the Food and Drink Federation, said.

“This only adds to the enormous pressures food companies are facing this autumn, from soaring energy prices, volatile exchange rates, rising ingredient costs and stubborn labour shortages,” Halliwell said in an email. “Urgent action is needed to address these issues and we stand ready to work with the new government on ways in which we can do this.”

More than 70% of European fertilizer production capacity has been curtailed in Europe as prices for natural gas, the number one input for most nitrogen fertilizer, has soared. Ensus Ltd., the country’s second-biggest CO2 supplier, also temporarily stopped production for routine maintenance in early September.

The Billingham plant will continue to produce ammonium nitrate, which can be used as a nitrogen fertilizer, and nitric acid.

