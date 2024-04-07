(Bloomberg) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned of the “costs of failing to support Ukraine” ahead of his visit to Washington to urge US House Speaker Mike Johnson to find a way for Congress to approve a $60 billion military aid package.

Cameron and his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, used a joint article in the Telegraph to call on allies to “do even more to ensure we defeat Russia” while marking the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale alliance between the nations.

The former British premier will visit Washington this week to discuss how Johnson can persuade Republican hardliners to pass billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine. In a video posted on X last week, he said “Speaker Johnson can make it happen in Congress. I’m going to go and see him next week and say we need that money, Ukraine needs that money.”

Speaker Johnson Searches for Compromise to Speed Ukraine Aid

Ukrainian forces are wrestling with increasingly severe ammunition shortages and delays in supplies of artillery shells from allies — especially the US — have left Ukraine’s forces outgunned by as much as six to one.

“It is not for France and Britain alone to solve these challenges,” Cameron and Sejourne wrote. “But, together, we can rally others to join us in overcoming them.”

