(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s top fraud enforcement agency is investigating a collapsed British law firm group over fraud allegations and £66 million ($81.1 million) of missing client money.

The Serious Fraud Office said it had arrested seven people associated with Axiom Ince Ltd. and it had carried out searches on nine locations in England on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Axiom Ince was closed down by the country’s solicitors regulator in October after the troubled firm was referred to a Metropolitan Police Service investigation following claims former staff misappropriated client money. The firm was created in May when law firm Axiom DWFM merged with Ince Group.

“There are a number of significant questions that need to be answered: clients from this law firm are missing many millions of pounds and more than 1,400 of its staff have lost their jobs. The impact on those affected is extremely serious,” said Nick Ephgrave, the director of the SFO.

It’s the first office raids the SFO has carried out since Ephgrave began as the agency’s head in September.

The Financial Times newspaper reported news of the raids earlier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.