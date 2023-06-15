(Bloomberg) -- UK natural gas demand will decline for a second winter in a row as stubbornly high energy costs prompt households to turn down the thermostat.

That’s according to National Gas Transmission Plc, which expects residential, commercial and small industry consumption to remain muted after last year’s soaring prices changed consumer behavior. Household demand dropped 13% last winter as users cut back on energy, the network operator said in a report Thursday.

Even though wholesale gas prices have dropped more than 80% from last year’s peaks, costs for end-users are slower to fall and will unlikely boost demand in the coming cold season. On top of that, European gas prices have risen recently as hot weather and extended works on key gas infrastructure reignite the supply concerns behind last year’s energy crisis.

National Gas Transmission will be considering several scenarios for the forthcoming winter, but for now it expects stable supplies from UK’s North Sea fields, supplemented by Norway pipeline flows and arrivals of liquefied natural gas.

As for demand, the need for gas-fired electricity generation could continue to decrease “slightly” as more renewables come online, with residential use capped and industrial consumption at levels similar to last winter, the grid operator said.

The UK also exported a record amount of gas to mainland Europe last year as demand there surged to replace Russian supplies. Britain’s flows are expected to remain higher than average, but less than last winter given that the continent has been adding new terminals to import LNG, National Gas Transmission said.

