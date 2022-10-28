(Bloomberg) -- UK gilts have posted losses three times the size of their emerging-market equivalents since the start of July, as less developed countries offer relative stability amid a global bond selloff.

Sovereign dollar debt from emerging markets lost around 5%, compared with a 15% loss in UK gilts, an 8.2% decline in Italian government debt, and an 8.8% drop in German bunds, according to Bloomberg indexes. EM corporate bonds also slightly outperformed their European peers.

“In some respects, less developed countries are proving a relative haven of stability – not least in the corporate bond market,” Sabrina Jacobs, senior client portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management, which has $260 billion under management, wrote in a note. “At a time of general bond market volatility, yields on short duration EM corporate debt look particularly attractive.”

Strengthening economic headwinds in Europe have impacted countries across the region, though the upheaval in the UK market has proven particularly acute, due to a massive, unfunded tax-cut plan which led to the downfall of Prime Minister Liz Truss. She has been replaced by Rishi Sunak, who has pledged to put finances on a sustainable footing. Even after this week’s gains by the pound, out of 23 emerging-market currencies, 17 have traded stronger against sterling this year.

Last month billionaire investor Ray Dalio said on Twitter that Truss’s administration was “operating like the government of an emerging country,” while former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that he thought the UK was behaving “a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market.”

“Professional investors joke that the UK is turning into an emerging market,” Pictet’s Jacobs said. “This is a disservice to actual EM economies.”

Profit Margins

Corporate bonds from the developing world lost 6.6% in dollar-based total return terms in the second half of 2022, compared with 7% for European corporate debt and over 12% for the sterling corporate index.

Many EM companies have built up their profit margins in the wake of the pandemic and that leaves them better able to absorb higher costs from commodity price inflation, said Jacobs.

“EM corporate borrowers are less vulnerable to capital flight than in the past due to greater local investor ownership of their bonds,” Jacobs said. They “have relatively low leverage and are by and large based in countries with robust macro-economic fundamentals. At a time of general bond market volatility, yields on short duration EM corporate credit look particularly attractive.”

