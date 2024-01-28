(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has asked City of London firms to submit proposals to work on a potential retail offering of NatWest Group Plc shares, in what would be the country’s most high-profile privatization this year.

The advisers must present their bids by late February, with the Treasury hoping to run an announcement about the share sale alongside its budget on March 6, several people familiar with the matter said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans in November for a potential retail sale within 12 months, with any divestment “subject to market conditions and achieving value for money.” The government, which is NatWest’s biggest shareholder, held a stake of almost 36% as of Jan. 19, according to a filing.

Economic secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami told Bloomberg last week that prospects for a retail offer of the bank’s shares were “looking good.”

If the sale goes ahead, the Treasury hopes to position the NatWest sale as part of a wider campaign over share ownership with an advertising push aimed at invoking the spirit of the Tell Sid campaign used to sell British Gas shares to the public in the 1980s, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an ongoing process.

The government has already turned to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for advice over the potential share sale. It is in discussions with other banks and is now planning to add public relations and other firms including those with expertise in how to market retail share offerings, some of the people said.

Any sale would be likely to be a combination of a retail offer to the public at a discount to the prevailing share price, and an offer to institutional investors, the people said.

The government has been exploring ways to encourage people to consider investing in equity while also attracting more funds to UK shares as part of its plans to breath life into London’s stock market and boost UK growth.

Any share sale would be challenging.

Ministers may want to move quickly, to avoid it becoming entangled in the general election campaign later this year. That would leave a relatively small window to prepare and execute any offer for retail and institutional investors, the people said.

Pricing could also be fraught. The government may want to position NatWest’s stock conservatively so retail investors see their shares go up, but the lender’s current share price is already at a steep discount to the price the government paid to save the bank during the global financial crisis.

A Treasury spokesman reiterated Hunt’s message from November, saying more details will be provided “at the appropriate time.” Goldman and NatWest did not comment.

