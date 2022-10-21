(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing climbed more than expected in September, underscoring the vulnerable state of the public finances even before the hit from outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous financial plan.

The deficit for the month was £20 billion ($22.4 billion), the Office for National Statistics said Friday, well above the £17.5 billion economists forecast. That left total in the first six months of the fiscal year at £72.5 billion -- broadly in line with forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility in March.

The public finances have been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks after Truss’s unfunded tax cuts, and a devastating response in markets, left a fiscal hole that some analysts put above £70 billion.

Even after Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng a week ago, ditched almost all of that plan, he still needs to find tens of billions of pounds of savings to plug the gap. He had been due to deliver his plan, alongside OBR forecasts that were absent in September, on Oct. 31, but Truss’s resignation Thursday has added an element of doubt to that schedule.

The ONS figures showed runaway inflation is already taking a toll on the public finances even before the impact of higher gilt yields filter through. Debt costs were at £7.7 billion, up almost 50% from a year earlier. Year to date, the figure is £57.1 billion, well above the OBR’s forecast for the first six months of £46.4 billion. Around a quarter of government debt is linked to changes in prices.

Bloomberg Economics calculates that Hunt needs to find an extra £24 billion of spending cuts or tax rises to get debt on the same trajectory as the OBR published in its March forecast.

“We need a credible plan to ensure that government debt can be expected to fall over the medium-term,” said Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. “Given the timeline for determining the next prime minister, the degree of economic uncertainty, and the importance of getting this right, there is a strong case for taking a bit longer to make good decisions which have more chance of standing the test of time, rather than going ahead with a major fiscal event only a few days into the new PM’s tenure.”

The overall figures benefitted from a downward revision of £5.8 billion in estimated borrowing for the first five months of the fiscal year. That’s due in part to the windfall tax on North Sea producers, which raised over £2 billion in June through August, along with higher VAT and corporation tax receipts.

Borrowing is on track to balloon over the rest of the year due to the cost of helping households and businesses with their energy bills, which began in earnest this month. The IFS says the deficit could reach almost £200 billion in 2022-23, double the OBR’s March forecast.

Responding to today’s data, Hunt said:“Strong public finances are the foundation of a strong economy. To stabilise markets, I’ve been clear that protecting our public finances means difficult decisions lie ahead.”

(Adds reaction from chancellor, IFS)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.