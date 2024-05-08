(Bloomberg) -- A visa route allowing seasonal workers for Britain’s farms has been extended by five years to 2029, giving agri-businesses time to invest in automation and move away from relying on foreign labor.

Around 45,000 farm workers will be allowed to temporarily work in the UK in 2025, the government announced Thursday, with numbers for future years to be set out later this year. The government also pledged to invest as much as £50 million ($62.5 million) in technology such as automated packing and robotic pickers to reduce reliance on migrant labor in the UK’s food supply chain.

The farm industry typically finds it difficult to lure workers as the jobs are seasonal and can mean long hours of physical labor at relatively low pay. Brexit has put additional pressure on British farm production in recent years, with the shortage of pickers leading to millions of pounds worth of produce left to rot in fields even as food inflation soared.

Recruiters for the seasonal worker programs have begun to hire from further away as numbers from Europe dwindle.

“We have a world-class food and drink sector, and the measures announced today will strengthen this by boosting funding for the cutting-edge technology that will reduce reliance on migrant labour in the long term,” Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the UK Farm to Fork Summit hosted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for members of the British food industry on May 14.

