(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said it is “minded to accept” Cobham Ltd.’s planned takeover of fellow British defense-technology specialist Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc rather than referring it for further investigation.

Draft undertakings made by US-owned Cobham to address national-security concerns have been published and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will consider any representations made before making a final decision, according to a statement Thursday. Ultra shares rose almost 13% in early trading Friday.

Issues raised by the 2.57 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) deal proposed last year included the risk to UK military capability if certain critical services and equipment ceased to operate or were transferred abroad. The possibility of unauthorized access to classified material was also highlighted.

Cobham, also British but bought by Boston-based private-equity firm Advent International Corp. in 2020, has agreed to address the concerns by creating two UK legal entities encompassing facilities that deliver sensitive capabilities. It will also grant the government “step-in rights” enabling the transfer of the entities’ ownership on national security grounds to a third party or the state.

“We have always been clear about our unwavering commitment to ensuring that UK’s national security is protected and believe these very extensive and robust undertakings will do just that,” Cobham Chairman Shonnel Malani said in an emailed statement.

Shares in Ultra were priced at 3,456 pence as of 8:25 a.m. in London.

The planned takeover of Ultra was referred last August to the Competition and Markets Authority, which reported back in January. The deal had been subject to scrutiny due to the sensitive nature of Ultra’s work on defense equipment such as the UK’s nuclear submarines.

Ultra said Friday that backing from the secretary of state is the final outstanding condition for the deal being approved. The government is asking for views on Cobham’s undertakings by midnight on July 3.

Britain has been under pressure to more closely scrutinize mergers involving vital defense assets. The planned takeover of aerospace and defense firm Meggitt Plc by US-based Parker-Hannifin Corp. also triggered a security probe last year, while Cobham’s takeover by Advent was criticized for not having sufficient oversight.

(Updates with shares from second paragraph, Ultra statement in eighth)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.