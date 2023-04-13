(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is considering proposals to pool private sector defined contribution pension plans in a bid to unlock investment in British industry, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said.

Pension fund reform is “the big reform that now needs to happen,” Hunt told reporters at the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings in Washington. “We do need to see consolidation.”

The UK government wants to improve pension fund returns for members and drive economic growth. Consolidation increases the size of investment pots available and reduces costs of deploying the funds.

At last month’s budget, Hunt announced a consultation into pension plans to make the City more competitive and the economy more dynamic. He revealed in Washington that he has appointed GSK Plc Chairman Jonathan Symonds, to lead the review.

UK defined contribution pension funds manage around £550 billion ($690 billion) of assets, according to the think tank New Financial.

The Treasury also hopes to pool the £360 billion of assets managed by individual local government pension program. While those plans are already underway, Hunt said it “isn’t limited to that.”

Asked whether consolidation of private sector defined contribution plans was possible, he said the government is “looking at the best way to get there.”

Hunt said UK funds invest too heavily in assets with “very low returns.” Instead, he said Britain should emulate Australia and Canada, which “have found a way of getting better returns by consolidating their pension fund industry in a way that makes it easier to invest in unlisted and potentially higher growth industries.”

“The one thing we don’t have a shortage of is high-growth, high-potential unlisted companies,” Hunt said. “We have got a lot of those and we want to make sure that our pension and future pension can benefit from that.”

The UK is seeking to mobilize private money into high growth industries to respond to the huge green energy subsidies made in the US and the European Union, and aims to publish its plan in the fall.

