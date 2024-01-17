(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is proposing a new support contract for Drax Group Plc’s biomass-fired power plant as it figures out a way to bridge a gap between current subsidies ending and new ones starting in 2030.

A “constrained” contract-for-difference model, that would cap the amount of power eligible for payments as well as a kind of profit share with consumers are two of the options outlined in a consultation from the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The aim of the subsidy is to ensure a guaranteed price.

Drax has converted four of the six units at it’s power station in Yorkshire to burn biomass instead of coal. Although it’s classified as a renewable fuel, biomass emits carbon and the company wants to install carbon capture technology by 2030. Biomass provides stable backup power for intermittent renewable forms of generation and accounted for 7% of the UK’s power output in 2022, government figures show.

Drax’s shares fell as much as 1.9% before recovering slightly.

Government subsidies for Drax’s unabated biomass generation are due to expire in 2027. Plans for retrofitting these units with carbon capture were delayed after the project was rejected for the first round of the government’s support program.

That setback has opened up a gap after 2027 when the current Renewables Obligation Certificates, known as ROCs, end and possible subsidies for carbon removal begin. Due to the cost of producing and transporting biomass, these units are unlikely to be profitable without more government help.

The decision is unlikely to be reached reach before the general election due this year, according to Jenny Ping, an analyst at Citigroup Inc. The government will “likely spend limited political capital on a controversial technology,” she said.

The consultation will be open until Feb. 29 as the government seeks views on the project.

“The government is focused on protecting people’s bills and any potential support would be subject to a rigorous value for money assessment - ensuring that any tax and bill payer money is spent wisely,” a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said in a statement.

Drax received planning permission for the carbon capture project on Jan. 16 but is some way off making a final investment decision. The argument for further subsidies is made more controversial after it reaped huge profits when Europe’s energy crisis drove up power prices. A Bloomberg report last year also showed the company benefited from a loophole in the subsidy program that allegedly hurt UK consumers. Drax said it acted responsibly.

(Updates with share move in fourth paragraph, and analyst quote in seventh.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.