(Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s long-delayed document detailing its plans for the role of biomass in the economy is now planned to be published in the coming weeks.

Commissioned in late 2020 and initially scheduled for last year, the plan’s latest due date was pushed back to July 20. The strategy is now expected in a couple of weeks, said a person familiar with the matter, who didn’t explain the reasons for delay.

The delay to the strategy comes as the government is locked in talks with power generator Drax Group Plc, the country’s largest user of the fuel, about extensions to its subsidies. The government may offer “bridging options” to the company to maintain its subsidies after they expire in 2027, Climate Minister Graham Stuart has said.

Read More: Ofgem Confirms Investigation into Drax’s Renewables Reporting

The use of biomass has come under increasing scrutiny as a power source in the UK. The fuel, which generates about 10% of the country’s power, is considered low-carbon if the forests where it’s sourced are regrown and the wood would otherwise go to waste.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said by email that the strategy was due “shortly,” but declined to give further details.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.