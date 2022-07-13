(Bloomberg) -- The UK government is trying to block disclosures to the inquiry investigating its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

Officials have asked the government’s top lawyer, Sir James Eadie QC, to assess how much information the administration has to provide to the inquiry about its policy discussions during the pandemic, the people said.

Eadie, who is responsible for advising the government on issues of the highest national importance, has advised the Cabinet to limit the scope of information provided to the inquiry and warned ministers they are likely to face vast claims for damages from families of Covid victims.

The issue raises questions for Conservative leadership candidates including former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who designed the controversial ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme and argued against stronger Covid measures. A spokeswoman for Sunak declined to comment on whether he would follow Eadie’s legal advice or permit full disclosures to the inquiry should he become prime minister. A spokeswoman for Eadie declined to comment on his behalf.

The Cabinet Office said it was that the government was not blocking disclosures because of concerns about payouts to victims. It declined to comment on the specifics or the existence of any legal advice.

Johnson’s administration has faced intense criticism over its handling of the pandemic, from the initial decision not to impose restrictions in March 2020, to the 37 billion-pound ($44 billion) test-and-trace system which proved ineffective and the delay of the second lockdown in winter 2020. Victims’ families have argued that those decisions cost thousands of lives.

The Covid inquiry is formally under way after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set its terms of reference at the end of June. It will investigate the government’s preparedness, public health and economic response to the pandemic, and take evidence in public next year from key witnesses including ministers, scientific advisers and officials. The inquiry is likely to become a major issue for any future prime minister ahead of the next general election.

Following the advice, the government is considering issuing a restriction notice that would block the release of information that could fall under the remit of Cabinet collective responsibility.

This would mean ministers could argue that some internal documents detailing private discussions on key decisions such as lockdown restrictions should not be disclosed, because ministers have a right to confidentiality when deliberating on government policy.

In preparation for the inquiry, ministers have ordered officials to use a traffic light code to grade the political sensitivity of potential Cabinet-level disclosures, according to a person familiar with the work. The most controversial information has been marked red and ministers will seek a restriction notice to prevent its release, the people said.

Ministers are also considering invoking their so-called legal professional privilege, that would mean government ministers and employees could not be compelled to release some sensitive documents.

During a recent inquiry into people who contracted HIV and hepatitis from infected blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s, the government waived that privilege to allow the fullest access to evidence.

