(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc has lost out to Pfizer Inc. on a contract to supply millions of doses of its blockbuster RSV vaccine to the UK in a setback for the local pharma giant.

The US drugmaker was chosen to supply over 3.5 million doses of its Abrysvo vaccine to older adults and more than 1.4 million doses to pregnant mothers to protect their babies in England and Northern Ireland over the next two years, according to a redacted contract published earlier this month.

The decision is a blow to GSK, which is locked in fierce competition with Pfizer to corner the new market to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, a common but sometimes deadly virus that is most dangerous for the very young and the elderly.

The contract followed a competitive tender process, a Pfizer spokesperson said. GSK said it was disappointed but confident in the value it delivers.

The UK government, which is currently restricted from publishing announcements that could impact any political party during the pre-election period, has not issued a formal statement.

The vaccine deliveries are due to start in July to protect the elderly and newborn babies before the next cold season.

Pfizer’s shot is the only one cleared for both pregnant women — to protect their unborn babies — and the elderly. GSK’s vaccine Arexvy is just approved for older adults.

Both products prevent infection by the virus and keep people out of the hospital. After one season, GSK’s vaccine was more effective at protecting against severe disease at 94.1% versus Pfizer’s 88.9%. Following a second season, the combined efficacy against severe illness was 78.8% for GSK’s shot and 81.5% for Pfizer’s, although the follow-up periods differed by a few months.

Government’s Criteria

The Department of Health and Social Care has not said why Pfizer’s tender won out over GSK’s in the older adults category. The criteria take into account both price and efficacy. In the case of the RSV vaccine, the companies won a set number of points if their product provided protection across two RSV seasons, which they did. On pricing, points were deducted for each extra £1 in cost.

While price details are redacted from the UK tender, in the US, the list price for GSK’s vaccine is $280 and Pfizer’s Abryvso is $295. Drugmakers typically offer the UK significant discounts on their US list prices.

The first vaccines came to the market last year and swiftly showed they would become blockbusters. GSK’s garnered more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in sales in 2023, compared with $890 million for Pfizer’s shot.

GSK shares were little changed in London trading. The stock has gained 11% so far this year.

