(Bloomberg) -- The UK needs more planning around securing the water supplies due to rising demand and record hot weather.

Although English reservoirs are about 83% full, more erratic weather patterns mean rainfall cannot be relied upon alone for water supply, according to the conclusions of a meeting on Wednesday of the National Drought Group, which includes the Environment Agency, government, water companies and key farming groups.

Climate change has contributed to the current month being the UK’s hottest June since records began almost 140 years ago. Warm, dry weather conditions are set to continue into July, with record temperatures driving people to use more water than ever to fill pools and irrigate lawns, leading authorities to impose a ban on the use of hosepipes in the southeast of England.

“The recent heat wave has served as a reminder that we need to prepare for weather extremes and act now to ensure resilient water supplies.” Simon Hawkins, Chair of the National Drought Group and Director of Operations Southeast and East at the UK Environment Agency, said in a statement.

By 2050, 4 billion additional liters of water a day will be needed to meet the demands of a growing population, and water companies are calling on a reduction in household consumption. The government says the utilities must step up their efforts and invest more in reservoirs and other resilience measures. However, high interest rates are causing a headache with Britain’s biggest water company in turmoil over it’s £13 billion ($16.4 billion) debt.

“Whilst we all have a responsibility to protect this precious resource, water companies must step up their efforts to ensure water resilience,” UK Water Minister Rebecca Pow said in the statement. “This includes not only increasing supplies but also reducing leakage and encouraging water efficiency.”

