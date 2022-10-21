(Bloomberg) --

The UK government is finalizing proposals to cut red tape to boost the City of London, but supporters fear the plans may be scuppered by the upheaval in the Conservative Party.

Andrew Griffith, the City minister, has been considering measures including reducing liability risks for senior managers, cutting capital requirements on smaller banks and slashing regulations for professional investors, according to people briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Following a series of meetings with firms and other experts, Griffith has also been looking at reducing restrictions on investment advice to make it affordable for more people, cutting reporting requirements for financial firms and making it easier for businesses to challenge regulatory decisions through the courts, those people said.

Griffith’s plan is almost ready to be published, but some fear it may be put on hold or even abandoned due to the disarray at the top of the government and possible change of policy decisions by a new prime minister, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment beyond reiterating an earlier statement that the department wants “to ensure that UK financial services continues to be one of the most open, well-regulated and competitive markets in the world – and have committed to set out ambitious reform in the coming weeks.”

Government Changes

Griffith, a former businessman, was made City Minister in September by Kwasi Kwarteng as part of the push by Liz Truss’s government to seek bold ideas to fulfill its Big Bang 2 vision to unleash growth of the City of London.

Truss resigned on Thursday following mounting criticism of the government’s economic policies and troubling scenes in a parliamentary vote over fracking. Kwarteng was replaced as chancellor a week ago by Jeremy Hunt, whose own position in his job may depend on the outcome of the Conservative leadership battle and whether the new prime minister wants to appoint his or her own person to the Treasury.

In the meantime, City firms have been left in the dark about whether Hunt wants to press head with regulatory reforms. Adding to the uncertainty, the planned fiscal announcement on October 31 may also be undermined by the leadership competition.

Finance Bill

Griffith’s reform plans were due to be presented alongside the government’s financial services and markets bill, which will set the framework for banks, insurers and asset managers for the UK after leaving the European Union. If that’s adhered to, some of his ideas could become amendments to the bill, while others could be enforced through regulatory change.

The bill, which is going through Parliament, has also attracted controversy. The government’s plan to add a “call-in” power which would allow ministers to overrule regulators would be of “serious concern,” Jon Cunliffe, a Bank of England deputy governor, said this week.

