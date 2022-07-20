(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will be able to force regulators to review their decisions under powers introduced in legislation intended to boost the international competitiveness of the City of London.

Financial watchdogs could be ordered to consider changing their positions, but ministers will not be able to force them to change, according to the Financial Services and Markets Bill published on Wednesday.

The draft legislation runs to more than 300 pages and is the biggest set of financial services reforms in over a decade. It marks the country’s split from the European Union and places authority for setting the regime for banks, insurers and asset managers under Britain’s Parliament.

Nadhim Zahawi, chancellor of the exchequer, said the bill was a “landmark day for financial services in the UK.”

“We are repealing hundreds of pieces of burdensome EU regulations and seizing on the benefits of Brexit to ensure the financial sector works in the interests of British people and businesses,” Zahawi said.

The bill includes measures to liberalize insurance capital rules, regulate stablecoin as a payment method and bolster consumer protection. It will now face scrutiny from lawmakers before becoming law, expected in April or May 2023.

The Treasury has attempted to strike a balance between the independence of the Bank of England and democratic oversight of its regulatory powers. The change reflects the view that regulators have more leeway now the UK has left the EU, which requires some supervision.

Lawmakers could enhance their ability to influence regulators by amending the new rules before they become law. That could lead to the introduction of a “call in” power, allowing ministers to block or change regulators’ policies, rather than asking for a review.

There has been speculation in recent days that a “call-in” would be included in the bill, leading to tensions with the Bank of England, Bloomberg News has reported. Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, stressed the importance of continuing independence in a speech at the Mansion House on Tuesday. In the end the Treasury decided to back away from a clash.

Zahawi pledged a “coherent and agile approach to financial regulation” in his Mansion House speech. Zahawi also confirmed plans to give the UK’s financial regulators a new secondary objective to promote growth and competitiveness.

The chancellor, who took over from Rishi Sunak earlier this month, said of a potential call-in power: “That is something we’re looking at and I’m keeping an open mind.”

Insurers will be able to direct billions of pounds into a wider range of assets under reforms to Solvency II, while companies will face fewer hurdles to listing and securing investment, following the enactment of the bill.

When Britain left the EU, it transferred EU laws to the UK statute book. The government is now deciding which rules to keep and which to change to suit the country’s economy, while facing pressure from the finance industry to protect London’s edge.

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, said the new secondary objective given to regulators to promote growth would put them on the same footing as their overseas peers while also taking account of the need for consumer protection and financial stability.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.