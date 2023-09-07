(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s administration is proceeding with “extreme caution” as it devises guidance for how schools should deal with children who want to change their assigned gender identity at school, the UK prime minister’s spokesman said.

“This guidance will provide clarity so that parents have control, that children are kept safe and that teachers have the appropriate information they need,” Max Blain told reporters on Thursday. He said no decisions have yet been taken on final rules.

Blain made his remarks after The Times newspaper late on Wednesday reported that Sunak is expected to block plans that would bar transgender children from requesting to wear uniform of the opposite sex or being referred to by an alternate pronoun. Ministers had commissioned legal advice on whether they could ban so-called social transitioning at schools.

Sunak “has talked about this before,” Blain said. “The wellbeing and safety of the children is his top priority.” He went on to say that “any degree of social transition has significant consequences for a child” and that the premier wants to ensure safeguards are in place.

“We are reviewing and updating this guidance,” Blain said. “We fully recognize that there’s a need for this and we want to do it as quickly as possible. You’re right it has taken some time but this is a delicate and challenging area.”

When published, the guidance, which will be advisory rather than a legal requirement, is expected to tell teachers to inform parents if their children are questioning their gender at school.

The move comes as an increasing number of children question the gender they were assigned at birth. More than 5,000 were referred into the Gender Identity Development Service run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS foundation trust in 2021-22, compared with less than 250 referrals a decade earlier.

The UK-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group Stonewall said schools needed to be cautious for the sake of children with “unsupportive parents.”

In an emailed statement, Robbie de Santos, director of external affairs at the charity said: “What’s vital now is that the Prime Minister listens to trans children and young people, their parents and people who work with them to ensure this guidance isn’t used as a political tool to create moral panic.”

--With assistance from Kwaku Gyasi.

