(Bloomberg) -- The British government is considering paying for a supply of coal to keep power stations online that would otherwise be shutting before winter.

In order to ensure there’s ample supply of electricity, the government could purchase coal to be used by Drax Group Plc, Electricite de France SA and Uniper SE in a deal to delay the closure of some coal units in September, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan isn’t fixed and is one of a number of options on the table, said the people, who didn’t want to be named discussing private information.

Drax, Uniper and EDF, who are in talks with National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator about the options, didn’t comment on the possibility of the government paying for coal.

The UK is in a tight spot as it aims to bolster its energy security while at the same time cutting emissions and keeping costs affordable for consumers. While imports of liquefied natural gas are supporting the country’s gas supply for now, the situation is looking more precarious this winter for power generation with coal and nuclear plants set to go offline.

The UK government wants to strike a deal to keep coal-fired power stations available next winter to help provide power if needed. On Friday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged the grid’s Electricity System Operator to find a deal “swiftly.”

The government could face a steep bill if the plan to purchase coal goes ahead. The price of the power plant fuel in Europe has roughly tripled in the past 12 months as a supply crisis in the gas market has driven utilities toward the even dirtier fossil fuel.

“While there is no shortage of supply, we may need to make our remaining coal-fired power stations available to provide additional back up electricity this coming winter if needed,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement, adding it’s still the plan to end the use of coal power by October 2024.

A spokesperson for the grid’s ESO declined to comment on the specifics of the plans. “As instructed by BEIS we are in discussions with coal operators,” they said.

