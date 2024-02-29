(Bloomberg) -- The UK granted asylum applications to 15 Rwandans last year — despite insisting the African nation is a “safe country” to which it can deport refugees.

Home Office data published Thursday showed 20 Rwandans lodged an asylum claim with the UK in 2023, and three-quarters were granted protection. Nearly all of those were in the final quarter of the year, as the government was locked in heated debate over its proposal to send migrants arriving in small boats to the East African country.

In November, the UK Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Rwanda plan was unlawful, saying genuine refugees risk being returned to their home countries where they could face harm. The ruling also raised concerns about Rwanda’s human-rights record.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to reduce migration numbers ahead of a general election expected later this year, has vowed to make the proposal work. Legislation currently passing through Parliament designates Rwanda a safe destination for deportees.

The Rwanda bill will reach report stage in the House of Lords next week. This will give members of the upper house a chance to examine the bill and make amendments. While it has received heavy criticism in the Lords, the opposition Labour Party has indicated it will not oppose its passing, claiming it is not the place of the unelected house to block legislation entirely.

Sunak’s spokesman David Pares told reporters Thursday that “there are always specific circumstances taken on all asylum decisions,” but that Sunak was “very clear Rwanda is a safe country.”

The data from the Home Office also showed:

Successful asylum applications topped 62,000 in 2023, the highest ever recorded

The number of “small boat” crossings over the English Channel was down 36% to 29,437 last year, driven by fewer Albanians

The UK is still heavily reliant on foreign workers in the health and social care sector, with almost double the number of visas granted at 146,477

The number of international students coming to the UK fell 5% to 457,673. That predates a ban this year which prevents most from bringing dependents, in a blow to universities which rely on the fees paid by foreign students

