The UK’s grid operator asked three coal-fired power units to be ready to generate on Monday as it seeks to boost electricity supplies during a cold snap.

It’s the first time this winter National Grid Plc has needed to call on the reserve. The units are warming up and will be ready to generate electricity early Monday if needed. Demand is set to surge during a spell of freezing weather in the UK.

The grid “as a prudent system operator has these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal and the public should continue to use energy as normal,” National Grid’s Electricity System Operator said in a statement.

The UK will phase out coal next year as it seeks to cut emissions from the power sector. But the government asked coal-fired power producers to to keep units available this winter as Europe faces a shortage of natural gas. Using coal means less gas is needed to produce power. The grid operator has also been testing a tool that asks households to cut demand.

Freezing fog is forecast to grip Britain overnight into Monday sending temperatures tumbling. Cold weather is set to last this week, according to Bloomberg’s weather model.

Drax Plc’s units 5 and unit 6 and a unit at Electricite de France SA’s West Burton have been asked to get ready. These are two out of three stations that negotiated a winter contingency contract with National Grid for this winter following a request from the government.

