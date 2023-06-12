(Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc asked the country’s last active coal-fired power plant to generate on Monday to help stabilize Britain’s network as demand rises and wind output drops.

The third of four units at Uniper SE’s Ratcliffe power station in central England is generating power, according to grid data. It’s the first time since the end of April that the UK has needed coal to produce electricity, after two other coal plants entered decommissioning at the end of March.

The margin between supply and demand is tight as two key interconnectors with France and Norway are importing at half their maximum capacity, while a series of power plants are also down for summer maintenance. At the same time, warm air is raising demand for electricity and limiting wind power output, which was contributing 10% of total generation, according to National Grid data.

Separately early Monday morning, the grid operator also asked a further unit at Ratcliffe’s to warm up in case it’s needed as demand rises in the afternoon. It would start generating at 2.45 p.m. earliest, according to a notice.

The UK is experiencing a bout of hot weather with temperatures in London hotter than Madrid, boosting demand for cooling. There are amber heat health warnings in place for the South East and other regions through Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to ease.

The grid operator fine-tunes supply and demand in the balancing market, where plants like Ratcliffe are paid to turn up and down. As the need to be able to respond to large peaks and troughs of supply increases in the coming years, it’s likely that excess demand will turn down at peak times so polluting plants aren’t needed to turn up.

The day-ahead power price for Monday rose to £92.99 per megawatt-hour on Nord Pool AS, before dropping 8% to £85.21 for Tuesday.

Demand is expected to peak at 28.5 gigawatts at 5.30 p.m. London time on Monday — much lower than typical power needs in winter, but at a time when plants are halted for summer maintenance and wind supply is low.

Many UK power plant units are usually off for maintenance during the summer when demand is lower. The heat can also cause plants to trip, limiting expected output. Scottish nuclear reactor Torness-2 was hit by an unplanned outage on Monday morning and is now set to be offline until June 21, according to a notice.

