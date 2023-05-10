(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s grid operator paid households and businesses almost £11 million to curb their power use under a program to save energy over the winter.

Consumers saved almost 3.3 gigawatt-hours of electricity under National Grid Plc’s Demand Flexibility Service, the company said in a statement. That’s enough to power almost 10 million homes for one hour at peak time.

The cost — about £3,330 per megawatt-hour saved, on average — is spread across consumer bills and was relatively high, but is also reflective of scarcity. Some gas-fired power plants charged up to £6,000 per megawatt-hour at times during the winter.

The UK, along with much of Europe, has tried to reduce demand in addressing an energy supply crunch that has contributed to soaring costs throughout the region.

National Grid’s figures are an indication of how the grid operator deployed its new service for the first year of operations — when supply margins were considered tight at the coldest, least windy periods. The grid is currently examining ways to expand the program and develop more flexible markets in conjunction with regulator Ofgem.

The aim of demand flexibility is to turn down power when supply is restricted, so the grid doesn’t have to use billpayer money to turn on more expensive and polluting generation like gas-fired power plants. In total, the grid activated 22 energy-saving sessions over winter, with the vast majority being test events.

Future plans could include paying for electric car power to be sent back into the grid. Another option is automated demand reduction in household appliances, so that consumers don’t have to switch them off themselves.

