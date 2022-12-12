(Bloomberg) -- National Grid has asked two coal-fired units from its winter reserve to prepare to run on Monday.

Two units owned by Drax Plc are likely to be needed to plug a supply gap this evening as wind generation drops and a cold snap boosts supply.

The government asked National Grid to secure extra supplies of coal in the summer to try to reduce Britain’s reliance on gas for power generation. The UK has very little gas storage and depends on gas when the wind drops.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” National Grid’s electricity system operator said. “This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Monday, but that they will be available,” if required.

The UK has a further unit owned by Uniper SE in reserve if it needs to increase supplies further.

