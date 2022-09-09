(Bloomberg) -- The main tool that Britain’s grid operator will use to reduce consumption from big energy users won’t be ready until winter is well under way.

The proposed mechanism, disclosed by National Grid Plc in documents published online, is expected to be active in December. While the grid believes a declaration of a gas-deficit emergency is unlikely, the move may help to ease energy demand during what is likely to be a tough heating season.

Britain and the European Union are taking drastic measures to make sure that lights stay on and homes are warm this winter, as Russia curbs natural gas supplies. The crisis has had far-reaching effects: prompting vital utilities and energy traders to seek government aid, forcing factory closures and leading to plans for potential energy rationing.

The EU is targeting a 15% voluntary curb on gas usage this winter, and the Netherlands is willing to back making this goal mandatory. The British government has yet to issue consumption targets, instead focusing on household bills.

National Grid’s proposals for an option-like contract should give the operator a clearer idea of how much demand it could expect to cut from the system if such action should be needed.

There’s a pot of £5 million-pound ($5.8 million) to encourage companies to join a register of firms that can be asked to curb gas consumption in winter.

The manager is seeking a decision next month -- after collecting comments from the industry -- and plans to issue the first invitation for users to offer reductions no later than Nov. 30, according to the document. Contractual arrangements are also needed between users, consumers, and potentially suppliers, for this to work. The payment could be increased if that was deemed necessary, with the agreement of energy regulator Ofgem.

Companies that currently consume at least 2 million therms (58.6 gigawatt-hours) of gas per year can participate -- through a network user -- and receive a payment after their offer to cut demand is accepted. They can sign up for this winter, and for the next two heating seasons as well.

There have been similar plans rolled out to reduce electricity use if needed.

