(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s power-grid operator warned that the margin between supply and demand will be tight Thursday evening.

While National Grid ESO said it’s confident that power margins are sufficient, the measure was narrow enough to trigger the automatic alert for 6 p.m. to the market. Europe’s power market, which is linked to Britain, is under extreme stress this summer as French nuclear plants are mostly shut for maintenance, while heat waves and drought sap hydropower supplies.

Day-ahead power prices for Friday in the UK rose 17% to £336.20 a megawatt hour, more than six times the seasonal average over the past five years. Some intraday prices were even higher Thursday, with power on the Epex Spot exchange reaching as high as £461.90 a megawatt hour from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The UK is in the midst of a heat wave that’s driving demand for cooling. At the same time, the high pressure system is helping to limit winds, leaving the country’s fleet of wind turbines producing little electricity.

