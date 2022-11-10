(Bloomberg) -- The UK has frozen a total of £18.4 billion ($20.9 billion) in Russian assets since severe sanctions were imposed on the country after it invaded Ukraine.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Thursday that represents about £6 billion more than held against all other sanctioned regimes. In conjunction with its allies, the UK has penalized over 1,200 people and 120 businesses, it said in its annual review.

Since the invasion, the Treasury unit has received 236 sanctions breach reports. Russian billionaire Petr Aven is challenging allegations that he evaded sanctions against him in a London court. He is suspected of using bank accounts held by his wife and estate management firms to fund his lifestyle.

“We have imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine,” Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said. “To make sure we are doing all we can to keep the pressure on Putin’s corrupt cronies we are more than doubling OFSI’s headcount.”

The total figure is financial assets only -- including shares and cash -- and doesn’t include property. In addition Channel Islands authorities have announced separate asset freezes including $7 billion of assets tied to Roman Abramovich.

Giles Thomson, who leads OFSI, said at a London conference recently that the agency wanted to push back against the concept of “Londongrad” and that rich Russians with Kremlin links stashed assets in the UK.

The UK efforts to wean itself off Russian wealth, which earned the capital the moniker, have picked up speed since the invasion of Ukraine began, with a swathe of government initiatives designed to combat dirty money funneled through the system.

(Updates with more details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.