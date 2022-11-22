(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing grew less than forecast in October despite the first transfer to the Bank of England to cover losses in its quantitative easing program and an initial support payment to help with household energy bills.

The £13.5 billion ($16 billion) deficit last month was £4.4 billion more than a year earlier, official figures published Tuesday show, but below the £21.5 billion economists were expecting. The September borrowing number was revised down as well.

It left borrowing in the first seven months of the fiscal year at £84.4 billion, £21.7 billion less than last year. At last week’s autumn statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast borrowing to reach £177 billion for 2022-23 as a whole.

The borrowing undershoot last month appears to have been due to lower upfront energy support costs than economists had expected. October saw the first payments to help households with energy bills, of around £3 billion in total. Separate help for businesses begins in November.

The ONS stressed the roughly £1 billion cost of the energy-price guarantee for households was indicative. Some economists had also assumed that support for businesses would be included in October figures.

The OBR has costed the whole energy and cost-of-living package at approaching £60 billion for this fiscal year, with £28 billion more in 2023/24.

The Office for National Statistics also recorded a first payment from the Treasury to the BOE under the indemnity agreed in 2009 for quantitative easing. The BOE purchased £875 billion of gilts between 2009 and 2021 as part of monetary policy. With interest rates rising, the program is expected to make billions of pounds of losses. In October, the losses cost £800 million.

Interest payments on the debt were little changed at £6.1 billion in October but bigger figures are expected as soaring inflation pushes up the cost of servicing index-linked debt.

For the year to October, payments totalled £63.3 billion. The OBR estimates that the interest payable for the current financial year will reach £120.4 billion, more than the entire annual education budget.

Public sector net debt reached £2.46 trillion, around 97.5% of GDP by the end of October, a level last seen in the early 1960s.

Last week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt set out plans to stabilize the public finances with £55 billion of tax increases and spending cuts. The OBR still expects borrowing to be over £300 billion higher in the next five years than previously forecast.

Addressing the borrowing numbers today, Hunt said: “It is right that the government increased borrowing to support millions of business and families throughout the pandemic, and the aftershocks of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

“But to tackle inflation and ensure the economic stability needed for long-term growth, it is vital that we put the public finances back on a more sustainable path.”

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, said the public finances “continue to face a tug of war between demand for energy support and the overarching need to balance the books.”

