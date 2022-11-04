(Bloomberg) -- The doesn’t plan to scrap or delay Electricite de France SA’s Sizewell C nuclear project, saying that negotiations are ongoing with the French utility over the project.

“We hope to get a deal over the line as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters on Friday, after the BBC reported the plan was under review in the run-up to the government’s economic statement due on Nov. 17.

Construction of the 3.2-gigawatt plant is a key milestone in the UK’s plan to triple nuclear power by 2050, as it seeks to boost domestic energy supplies while reducing fossil fuel usage. Sizewell C will power 6 million homes for 60 years when built, and former premier Boris Johnson promised to invest £700 million ($785 million) in the project.

But doubt has been cast over whether the government can approve enough projects to meet its ambitious nuclear power goal, and Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are looking due announce a £50 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts later this month, leaving government departments hunting for areas they can make savings.

