(Bloomberg) -- Britain could tip into a shallow recession if the Bank of England pushes its benchmark lending rate to 6% as investors expect, an analysis by Bloomberg Economics showed.

Gross domestic product would shrink about 0.3% this year and by 1.4% in 2024, according to the research based on BE’s SHOK model. That assumes the central bank delivers 1.5 percentage points of hikes to the benchmark lending rate after the quickest tightening cycle in 40 years.

“Our own view is that the pricing is probably overdone,” Dan Hanson, an economist at BE, wrote in a note published Tuesday. “But if this tightening cycle has taught us anything, it’s not to underestimate the persistence of inflation. The BOE may judge a significant slump is what’s needed to prevent the inflation psychology in the UK from becoming embedded.”

The analysis adds to a darkening outlook for the UK after three surprisingly strong readings for inflation and a tightening labor market amplified concerns about a wage-price spiral setting in. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has said inflation is taking longer than he had expected to come down.

Investors raced to add to bets on higher rates over the past few weeks, almost fully pricing in a surge to the highest level in two decades. Markets now are betting rates rise at least a quarter point on Thursday, to 5% by August and almost 6% by February.

Rates at that level would send mortgage rates further into territory the BOE has identified as painful for households, with more than 1 million required to refinance loans at significantly costs this year.

It would produce a contraction in GDP, but a less severe one than suffered during pandemic lockdowns or in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis. It would pose a challenge to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, which is widely expected to fight the next election in 2024.

Economists are warning that the UK economy faces a flood of job losses if interest rates hit the level financial markets believe is on the cards.

The UK has so far weathered the cost of living crisis without falling into recession. The growth outlook was even upgraded recently by the International Monetary Fund. But economists now fear the BOE will have no choice but to induce a downturn to curtail inflation.

Hanson thinks rates will peak at 5% — a full point below market expectations. That’s because the increases that started in December 2021 are only now starting to impact the economy, with the full force of higher rates yet to hit.

“Changes in the makeup of the mortgage market, with a shift to fixed from variable rate products, means it takes longer for interest rates to trickle down and impact households,” Hanson wrote. “With that in mind, we think there’s a significant risk of a downturn later this year — even on our relatively dovish policy view. If rates were to climb to 6% the slump would be even deeper.”

Even so, Hanson said the risks to his outlook are tilted toward more hikes, especially if inflation and labor market data continue to come in stronger than anticipated.

Official figures due out Wednesday will do much to shape the outlook. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index will drift lower to 8.4% in May from 8.7% in April. That’s more than four times the BOE’s 2% target.

There’s also a chance that the economy needs higher rates than economists have thought to rein in inflation.

“The central bank might conclude that the most sure fire way to protect against any permanent shift in inflation psychology is to force up the unemployment rate more quickly,” Hanson said.

