(Bloomberg) -- Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock blamed advice from officials for the UK’s lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, but struggled to explain why he didn’t act to fix mistakes before Covid-19 struck.

Hancock, who resigned in June 2021 after he was caught breaking the pandemic rules he helped write, said Tuesday the UK was focused on the “consequences of a disaster” — for example on the supply of body bags and burial capacity — rather than prevention and how to suppress the virus. Had it been influenza rather than Covid-19, the preparation would have been just as flawed, he said.

“The absolutely central problem with the planning in the UK was that the doctrine was wrong,” Hancock told the Covid inquiry. “That flaw, that failure, went back years and years and was embedded in the entire system response.”

Hancock is a controversial figure in British politics and is most widely known for his role in the government’s pandemic response, which was initially widely criticized for being too slow and haphazard before the vaccine rollout started to shift perceptions. The inquiry was set up to learn lessons but is politically perilous for the governing Conservative Party as the mistakes are laid bare.

Read More: Ex-UK Chancellor Osborne Denies Austerity Hit Covid-19 Planning

Tuesday’s session was awkward for Hancock as he tried to deflect criticism toward government officials. Asked why he didn’t alter the UK’s approach after he took office in 2018, he said there were “no recommendations” to do so.

“The only answer I can give is because I was assured that we had the best system in place in the world,” he said. “That turned out to be wrong.”

Hancock also testified that he was advised the UK had significant stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE) and antivirals and that it was “very good” at developing tests. But he said it was clear there was insufficient logistical planning to roll out the PPE or scale up the testing, that the antivirals were for an influenza pandemic rather than a coronavirus.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.