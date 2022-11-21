(Bloomberg) -- Nurses’ demands for a pay rise are unreasonable, UK Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said.

Union representatives are asking for a 17.6% increase, which would add £9 billion ($10.7 billion) to the NHS budget and would be too much, Barclay told Sky News on Sunday.

“It’s not simply about pay,” he said. “It’s about the wider conditions and this is why I’m very keen to engage with the trade unions. There other factors outside pay that we need to discuss.”

His comments come as nurses in England, Wales and Scotland voted this month to strike in the biggest course of industrial action in the Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year history.

The UK’s National Health Service is under immense pressure, with long queues to use emergency care and millions of people waiting for hospital treatment. Research from London Economics in October showed that experienced nurses recorded a 20% pay decline in real terms over the last 10 years, implying that staff are working the equivalent of one day a week for free.

Barclay accepted that the health service is under “huge pressure” but said that this is because of the pandemic.

