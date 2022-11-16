(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s plan to reduce long waiting times for cancer and non-emergency treatment in the National Health Service is at “serious risk” as inflation erodes funding, a government watchdog warned, hours before Rishi Sunak’s administration is expected to announce major cuts to public spending.

Funding to help clear patient backlogs has not kept pace with soaring prices, while the NHS faces significant workforce and productivity issues, according to a report by the National Audit Office published Thursday.

The report speaks to the major political challenge facing Sunak as his government embarks on what is expected to be the deepest round of spending cuts since 2010. Though the NHS budget may be largely protected, a poorly performing health service risks feeding into a narrative that the Conservative Party has mismanaged the country over the last 12 years.

The NHS entered the pandemic in a perilous state and emerged in a full-blown crisis. The Tories will likely face the ire of voters if they can’t get patient backlogs -- which hit 7 million for elective care in August -- under control.

The risks facing Sunak are compounded by an escalating row with nurses over pay. The premier said this week their demand for a 17% rise is “unaffordable,” but Royal College of Nursing members have voted to go on strike.

The audit office said that a funding boost meant to represent annual growth of 3.8% in real terms when it was announced last year has already dropped to 3.3% as of September due to the effect of inflation.

The government wants waiting times for cancer patients to return to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023, and to end non-emergency care waits of more than one year by 2025. Even if those objectives are met, many patients will be waiting far longer than they should under current care standards, the NAO said.

Productivity is 16% lower than before the pandemic, due to increased absence due to sickness, infection prevention and reduced willingness to work paid or unpaid overtime. The NAO pointed to a high number of unfilled posts and low morale placing increased pressure on its ability to give patients timely care.

Funding to tackle the backlog must be reviewed to keep up with inflation, Emma Runswick, deputy chair of council at the British Medical Association, said in a statement. “Otherwise the recovery plan simply won’t work.”

The government said Wednesday it would spend £500 million to boost the social care work force to free up hospital beds over the winter, which the Department of Health said would improve access to emergency treatment.

