(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds based in the UK may soon be handed a competitive edge over their peers in the EU, when it comes to ESG investing.

Britain, unlike the EU, has signaled it’s willing to enshrine the role that short-selling plays in environmental, social and governance investing in the foundations of its ESG rulebook. The Financial Conduct Authority has “explicitly sought feedback on the role of derivatives, short-selling and securities lending in sustainable investing” because “we need to ensure that our regulatory framework is appropriately designed to accommodate the breadth of ESG strategies observed in the market,” the UK regulator told Bloomberg in an email.

The FCA’s consultation period ended in January and the watchdog is expected to publish its policy proposals in the middle of this year. The Alternative Investment Management Association, which has publicly bemoaned the lack of focus on shorting in the EU’s ESG regulations, described the FCA’s signals as “really helpful.”

The hedge fund industry has been critical of regulators in Europe for not including clear short-selling guidelines in their rulebook for ESG investing. That’s as ESG reshapes financial markets, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating the label now sits on more than $40 trillion in global assets. Investors who can’t get regulatory approval to call a product ESG risk losing out on huge clients flows.

The EU enforced its Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation in March 2021, setting a global benchmark with its anti-greenwashing investing rulebook. Regulators in the bloc have said it wasn’t feasible to carve out special guidelines for particular instruments or strategies such as short-selling — where investors make money when an asset loses value — due to the vast scope and ambitious timeline of SFDR.

In the UK, regulators are now designing their own rulebook — the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements — with the aim of providing a set of ESG standards and guidelines that cater to the needs of the City of London. The hedge fund industry already sees the new UK regulations having a measurable impact on their business.

Jason Mitchell, head of responsible investment research at Man Group Plc in London, said the ESG framework the UK appears to be working toward is likely to result in more ESG investment products being created, which will attract more capital.

“I would expect more flows into the UK market,” he said in an interview. “I also think that you could see more innovative products.”

And if the UK’s rulebook ends up being more prescriptive than the EU’s, as hoped, “there might be less allowance to greenwash in terms of these products,” Mitchell said.

Adam Jacobs-Dean, head of markets, governance and innovation at AIMA, said that tackling the issue of shorting in the early stages of Britain’s ESG regulatory framework “means that you can hopefully get to a place where the rules properly take account of short-selling, and ultimately there might be a broader set of issues there as well, like the role and approaches to derivatives.”

To be sure, the UK is also signaling it doesn’t want to stray too far from the EU’s ESG rulebook. That’s in large part because SFDR requires investment managers targeting EU clients to comply with the regulation, no matter where they’re based.

“We will aim for as much consistency and coherence as possible, while meeting the needs of the UK market,” the FCA said.

