(Bloomberg) -- A controversial flight to deport asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda is scheduled to be operated by an obscure charter carrier based in Spain’s Balearic islands that normally ferries top Spanish soccer teams and German tourists to the Mediterranean.

Privilege Style, which has a fleet of four aging aircraft, is expected to fly a handful of refugees on Tuesday from an airbase in the south of England to Kigali, Rwanda, on a 27-year-old Boeing Co. 767 jet.

The aircraft, which took tourists from Tenerife, Spain, to Dusseldorf for German airline Condor on June 13, landed Tuesday morning at the Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down base, according to data from FlightRadar24.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing has sparked public outcry, with human-rights lawyers appealing the decision and Prince Charles calling the policy “appalling,” according to media reports. Last-minute legal arguments could still see Tuesday’s flight halted, or the number of passengers reduced.

Privilege Style, which has previously operated charter flights for Spanish soccer teams including Atletico Madrid and Sevilla FC, is one of a handful of airlines that carry out deportations for the UK and other European governments, according to non-profit Corporate Watch.

Tour operator TUI AG and AirTanker were the biggest operators of deportation flights in 2021, according to Corporate Watch, which said its data was based on a Freedom of Information Act request.

Other operators include Titan Airways, which also flies aircraft for the UK government, and Portuguese charter company Hi Fly, according to Corporate Watch.

“Rwanda is a safe country and has previously been recognised for providing a safe haven for refugees,” a Home Office spokesperson said. “We will not be deterred in delivering our plans to fix the broken asylum system which will ultimately save lives.”

Privilege Style, which on Tuesday appeared to have made its Twitter account private, did not respond to an email seeking comment. TUI, which occasionally charters aircraft from Privilege Style, declined to comment.

