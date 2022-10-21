(Bloomberg) -- The UK put on hold Liz Truss’s plan to cancel a government program to help small businesses, according to two people familiar with the matter, with decisions on new policy coming to a halt after the prime minister announced her resignation.

The “Help to Grow” program, launched by ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak last year, gives 30,000 small- and medium-sized firms access to management training and software. Truss’s government had planned to scrap the program, but the Treasury has now told departments to put any policies without final sign-off on ice until a new prime minister is chosen, the people said.

A government spokesperson confirmed both digital and management “Help to Grow” programs remain in place.

The decision illustrates how government machinery has once again been thrown into crisis by chaos in the ruling Conservative Party. When Boris Johnson quit earlier this year, he stopped the implementation of any new major policies while the government was in caretaker mode -- including any plans to help households and businesses cope with the energy crisis -- to leave key decisions to his successor.

UK Vote May Delay Fiscal Budget Plan in Snag for BOE, Markets

The Treasury may also be forced to delay its long-awaited Oct. 31 fiscal plan -- an event that had become crucial for markets and the Bank of England.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.