(Bloomberg) -- UK home rental prices rose at the sharpest pace since 2016 in June, adding to a cost-of-living squeeze

Rents rose 3% from a year ago last month, stronger than the 2.8% growth in May, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Rents are rising along with property prices, with demand outstripping the supply of homes in both markets. The surge in housing costs is stretching affordability for consumers already coping with the highest inflation in four decades.

“Rents continued to grow across the country, with the East Midlands seeing the biggest rises,” said Ceri Lewis, house prices statistician at the ONS. “London was again lowest, though its rate of increase continues to climb.”

A separate report found that UK house prices surged 12.8% in the year to May, up from 11.9% in April. As of May, the average cost for a home is now £283,000, or about £32,000 more than a year ago.

“Annual house price inflation edged up again, with the strongest rises seen in Wales,” said Lewis. “London again saw the lowest increase, though prices there are continuing to accelerate.”

In England, house prices increased 13.1% in the year to May, now at a record of £302,000. London prices rose 8.2%, the slowest pace of growth among the UK regions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.