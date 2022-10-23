4h ago
UK Home Secretary Shapps Backs Sunak in Tory Leadership Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- UK Home Secretary Grant Shapps is backing Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership election, he says in a tweet.
- NOTE: Rishi Sunak Announces His Bid to Be UK’s Next Prime Minister
To view the source of this information click here
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:28
Snowbirds will face a 'perfect storm' of rising costs this winter
-
4:12
Inflation: Here are the grocery items that increased the most in September
-
7:22
Bank of Canada rate hike: Here's what economists are expecting
-
7:15
No longer tied to offices, workers are still bound by the clock
-
6:46
Renting in Toronto: Tips for finding a place
-
6:54
Vancity to offer carbon footprint tracker for its Visa credit cards