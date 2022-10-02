(Bloomberg) --

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman promised to “take dramatic action” to crack down on illegal immigrants, during an interview Friday with The Sun.

More than 30,000 illegal immigrants have reached the English shores just this year, 10 times more than the whole of 2018, the new home secretary said in the interview. Currently, a lot of the entrants to the UK are low-skilled workers and international students who bring in family members, and “they’re not contributing to growing our economy,” the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying.

The home secretary said the Modern Slavery Act, enacted to stop exploitation, has resulted in abuse by those seeking asylum on British shores, including convicted criminals and sex offenders. Some who have committed abuse are claiming to also be victims of modern slavery, halting the effective deportation of them from the UK, she told the newspaper.

Braverman suggested she would start developing plans to reform the Act, according to the report.

