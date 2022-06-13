(Bloomberg) -- UK homebuilder Countryside Partnerships Plc has put itself up for sale after coming under pressure from shareholders.

The company has appointed Rothschild & Co. to undertake a formal sales process once it has completed preparatory work that is expected to take several months, according to a statement Monday. The announcement comes after Countryside rejected two unsolicited offers from Inclusive Capital, saying they undervalued the company.

Since rejecting those offers “the board has received feedback from a number of significant shareholders regarding the future of the company,” according to the statement. “A meaningful number of shareholders believe that the company would be in a better position to capitalize on the opportunities ahead as a privately owned company or as part of a larger business and have asked the board to actively seek offers for the company.”

Activist investor Browning West, Countryside’s largest shareholder, began building a stake in 2020 and has led calls for a breakup of the business. It reached a deal with the company earlier this year but the company has continued to draw interest from other suitors.

Inclusive Capital has told the board it want to take part in the formal sale process.

