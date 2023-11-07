(Bloomberg) -- Persimmon Plc says it sees reason for optimism in Britain’s housing market after an uplift in autumn sales.

The homebuilder said the average number of homes sold at its sites per week rose to 0.59 over the past five weeks, compared with 0.45 in 2022, according to a statement Tuesday. Persimmon also said it expected to sell at least 9,500 in 2023, up from previous guidance of at least 9,000 for the year. Its shares rose in early morning London trading.

“While the near term is likely to remain challenging and we remain disciplined on costs, we continue to position the business for growth when the market recovers,” Chief Executive Officer Dean Finch said in the statement.

Persimmon has endured a tough year as high interest rates and a cost-of-living squeeze sapped demand from first time-buyers, a group which account for roughly a third of the developer’s customers. The company slashed hundreds of jobs this year in an attempt to rein in costs, and announced that it was planning to remove certain specifications in homes that it deemed less important to customers.

The homebuilder rose as much as 3.4% in early London trading and was up 1.7% at 8:48 a.m.

“Even with the positives, Persimmon’s 2023 operating-income target in line with consensus and 2H operating margin flat vs. 1H (seen “higher” before), 1.6% lower selling prices in the order book and rising incentives, add to caution for 2024.

— Iwona Hovenko, BI real estate and construction analyst

Persimmon said the average selling price in its private forward sales dropped to about £277,750 ($342,060) down from an average £282,316 at the end of June. The company’s incentives rate on new home reservations is running at 3.6% of the house price, as developers attempt to lure cash-strapped buyers with freebies, particularly in the south of England where house prices are falling faster than in most other parts of the UK.

Read more: Buy a Home, Get a Tesla: UK Builders Tempt Buyers With Freebies

While some are betting the Bank of England may now be at the tail end of its hiking cycle — which has seen officials deliver the sharpest series of rate rises in three decades — mortgage rates still linger at levels close to 6%.

(Updates with share price moves in the fifth paragraph and comment from BI analyst in the sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.