(Bloomberg) -- UK homebuilders are starting to see a reduction in some material costs after being squeezed in the first half, according to construction company Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc.

“We are starting to see signs of this inflation abating and in some cases price reductions are now being offered by suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

Material costs are starting to ease as the slowdown in construction activity has helped mitigate some of the shortages experienced last year. Blocks, trusses and timber have all seen recent reductions in price, Crest Nicholson said.

The company expects build cost inflation will continue to moderate in the second half of the year.

