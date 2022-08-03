(Bloomberg) -- Southeast England is bracing for a hosepipe ban after the UK suffered its driest July since 1935.

South East Water will impose the ban on customers in Kent and Sussex from Aug. 12 until further notice, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The restrictions on hosepipes and sprinklers to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools follow similar moves from Southern Water in Hampshire and Isle of Wight.

The ban comes after a heat wave, with the UK recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time. The intense heat sparked fires near London, triggered warnings that railway lines could buckle and forced power stations to operate at low levels to prevent overheating.

Rainfall in southeast was just 8% of the average for July, while the long-term forecast for August and September is for similar weather, according to South East Water. Those who break the ban may face a fine of as much as £1,000 ($1,216), it said.

“We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment,” the company said. “This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.”

The searing heat that’s spreading across Europe is a stark reminder of the unfolding climate crisis. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense, and extreme temperatures are set to become more common.

