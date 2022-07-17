(Bloomberg) -- UK property asking prices rose to a record for a sixth consecutive month, indicating momentum in the market that may support the market for the rest of this year.

The property-search website Rightmove said asking prices rose 0.4% from June after an 0.3% gain the month before. The average price is now £369,968, which is 26% higher than the same month before the pandemic in 2019.

Rightmove raised its forecast for price growth this year to 7% from 5%, saying a lack of new properties coming to market will keep the overall cost from falling. That indicates strength in the market that may persist despite a squeeze on consumer finances and increasing borrowing costs.

“Demand is moving the market from a boil to a simmer,” said Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science. “With such an imbalance remaining between supply and demand, prices look underpinned.”

First-time buyers taking out a mortgage now are paying 20% more on average than in January after the Bank of England lifted its benchmark lending rate. Borrowers have moved toward locking the rate they pay for longer-terms.

Rightmove said buyer demand has increased by 26% since 2019 while available listings fell 40%. With home prices spiraling ever higher, many potential buyers are struggling to afford a rung on the housing ladder.

“Having more new sellers this month is a win-win for the market, as these sellers will likely achieve good prices for their homes,” Bannister said.

Buyers are motivated by a desires to relocate, often to bigger houses outside urban areas with space for a home office. A separate report on Saturday from Halifax said the number of people relocating in London fell more than in any other region.

“The market in London is self-correcting, with many likely priced out of moving in and around the capital,” said Andrew Assam, homes director for the mortgage lender.

