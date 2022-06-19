(Bloomberg) -- UK house prices rose to a new record in June, but there’s mounting evidence the red-hot market is starting to cool, according to Rightmove.

Asking prices hit £368,614 ($454,000) this month, up 9.3% from a year earlier, the property website said in a report Monday. That’s a fifth-consecutive all-time high.

A surge in inflation that’s eating into the spending power of consumers is likely to slow the market in the months ahead. The monthly increase of 0.3% matched the slowest pace this year, while buyer demand fell from May. The number of properties coming to market also is higher than last year.

“Affordability constraints, a better balance between supply and demand, and usual seasonal price drops will contribute to further slowing of price growth in coming months, with annual growth still on track to be 5% by the end of the year,” Rightmove said.

The report chimes with other surveys suggesting a slowdown may finally be on its way. Demand for mortgages is also dropping as interest rates rise.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, who helped push through a fifth straight hike last week, said this month the market is starting to slow and will be dragged down by rising interest rates and slower economic growth. Markets now expect rates to end the year at 3%, from 0.1% as recently as December.

