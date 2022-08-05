(Bloomberg) -- UK house prices declined for the first time in a year in July, as rising interest rates and soaring inflation finally took their toll.

Prices fell 0.1%, the first drop since June 2021, the mortgage lender said Friday. It left the average value of a home at £293,221 ($356,100), still 11.8% higher than a year earlier.

“A slowdown in annual house price growth has been expected for some time,” said Russell Galley, Managing Director at Halifax. “Leading indicators of the housing market have recently shown a softening of activity, while rising borrowing costs are adding to the squeeze on household budgets against a backdrop of exceptionally high house price-to-income ratios.”

The housing market boomed in the pandemic and is still being supported by a shortage of homes for sale and savings built up during lockdowns. However, households across the income spectrum are now facing a brutal cost of living squeeze, with inflation set to hit more than 13% in the fall.

The strain is being made worse by sharply rising borrowing costs, and homeowners received a further blow yesterday when the BOE delivered its biggest interest-rate increase for 27 years and warned of more to come.

Property portal Rightmove estimated that the 50 basis-point increase will take monthly mortgage payments for first-time buyers to 40% of their incomes, a level not seen since 2012.

BOE figures show mortgage approvals -- an indicator of future activity -- fell further below their pre-pandemic levels in June.

