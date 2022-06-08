(Bloomberg) --

UK house prices rose 1% in May to hit a new record high as the property market continued to defy fears of a downturn caused by the cost of living crisis.

The £2,857 increase from April was the 11th monthly rise in a row and took the average house price to £289,099 ($363,300). For the year to May, prices were up 10.5%. Halifax said a shortage of homes for sale once again drove the increase.

However, it was the fourth month running that the annual pace has slowed, and coupled with weaker mortgage lending it suggests that the market may be losing momentum.

“Despite the very real cost of living pressures some people are experiencing, the imbalance between supply and demand for properties remains the primary reason driving the continued climb in house prices,” said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax.

Household incomes are under pressure as rising energy bills eat into living standards. The Bank of England is raising interest rates to grapple with inflation. Both of which are expected to weigh on house prices.

Galley said the market “has begun to show signs of cooling.”

“Mortgage activity has started to come down and, coupled with the inflationary pressures currently exerted on household budgets, it’s likely activity will start to slow.”

Northern Ireland remained to main hot spot, with annual house price inflation of 15.2%. Only Yorkshire and the Humber, Scotland and London saw house prices rise in single figures.

Buying a home in the capital today would still require £541,942, on average.

Halifax’s analysis also showed that, over the past decade, the cost of a home has risen by 74%, or £123,016. The strongest inflation has been in London, at 84.2%.

In cash terms, London house-hunters need £247,638 more than those looking 10 years ago, whereas those in the East of England need £153,930 and the East Midlands £108,116.

