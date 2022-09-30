(Bloomberg) --

UK house prices saw no growth for the first time in more than a year in September, highlighting the growing risks to the property market as Britons brace for a sharp increase in the cost of borrowing.

The figures from Nationwide Building Society also showed that year-on-year price growth cooled to 9.5% - the weakest since April 2021, from 10%. London remain the weakest performing region.

After years of climbing prices, the UK property market is now under serious threat as the prospect of soaring interest rates in response to the biggest tax cuts in half a century spooks buyers. Lenders have also been withdrawing mortgage products and dramatically pushing up rates.

The blow is expected to eclipse the boost from a cut in stamp duty on property purchases, which was part of an annual £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng a week ago.

The giveaway prompted the Bank of England to warn that a “significant” monetary policy response is warranted to battle inflation. Traders are pricing in BOE rates of around 6% next year, the most since 2001.

“There have been further signs of a slowdown in the market over the past month, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchase remaining below pre-pandemic levels and surveyors reporting a decline in new buyer enquiries,” said Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner.

“Headwinds are growing stronger” and “housing affordability is becoming more stretched,” he added.

Analysts at Credit Suisse say that house prices “could easily fall 10% to 15,” and others including Niraj Shah of Bloomberg Economics predict double-digit declines.

