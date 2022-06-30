UK Households Are Saving Less After Surge in the Cost of Living

(Bloomberg) -- UK households barely added to their bank accounts in the first quarter, further evidence of the pain being inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Currency and deposits held by households rose just £4.5 billion ($5.5 billion), or 0.2%, from the final three months of 2021, according to Office for National Statistics figures published Thursday.

The increase was the smallest since 2010 and just a third of the average in the two years prior to the pandemic.

It suggests an end to the period of excess saving, when households accumulated around £200 billion in the absence of opportunities to spend during the pandemic lockdowns.

Their willingness to spend the extra cash will help determine how well the economy weathers the worst bout of inflation for 40 years.

Read more:

More Than Half of Global Consumers Didn’t Save During Pandemic

Almost 10 Million Britons Cut Back on Meals as Living Costs Soar

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.