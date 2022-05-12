(Bloomberg) --

Surging inflation and energy prices pose the biggest threat to British business, according to official real time data that show the price shock has filtered beyond households into all corners of the economy.

Weekly real time data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that 26% of businesses said their top concern was “inflation of goods and services prices,” an increase from 21% just after the war in Ukraine began at the end of February.

Another 19% of firms said energy prices were their main concern and 2% cited interest rates. Altogether, that meant almost half of all businesses are most worried about issues related to the current inflation shock.

“It’s likely that many businesses will respond by battening down the hatches and delaying non-essential expenditure, said Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown. “Other more cash-rich companies may accelerate digital transformation plans to try and find efficiencies across operations.”

Businesses have called for an emergency budget package of measures to give them breathing space to raise investment in the face of ongoing inflation pressures. The calls have come amid signs that the cost of living crisis is harming households and the economy, with official figures showing the economy expanded 0.8% in the first quarter, less than the 1% economists forecast.

Growth was also front-loaded the first three months of the year as the economy shrank 0.1% in March after stagnating in February and rising 0.7% in January.

Real time data uses alternative data sources as a predictor of main macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, industrial output and retail sales. Data published today covered indicators such daily flight frequency, online job adverts, restaurant bookings and spending on credit and debit cards.

The weekly ONS real time data below showed households were keen to get out over the bank holiday, with the good weather encouraging them to dine at restaurants and spend more, though the data is not seasonally adjusted so caution must be applied with interpreting changes in these series.

Activities showing improvement

In the week to May 9, the seven-day average estimate of UK seated diners rose 8 ppts from the previous week to 133% of the pre-coronavirus baseline

In the week to May 7, overall retail and recreation visits in the UK rose 4% from the previous week and was 92% of the pre-coronavirus baseline

In the week ending May 8, the seven-day average number of UK daily flights was 5,184, up 6% from the previous week

On May 6 the total volume of online job adverts increased 1% from the previous week, online job adverts in London were unchanged

In the week ending May 5, the aggregate CHAPS-based indicator of credit and debit card purchases increased 8% pts from the previous week

In the week to May 8 there were an average of 310 daily ship visits, up 7% from the previous week. The average number of daily cargo ship visits was 102, up 5%

Activities showing decline

In the week ending May 8, the seasonally adjusted average count of traffic camera activity for pedestrians and cyclists in London decreased 4% from the previous week

Activities broadly unchanged

In week 18 of 2022 there were 12,927 compulsory dissolution first gazettes, little changed from the previous week.

